National Assembly condemns attack on RYK temple

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Friday has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the attack on a Hindu Temple in Rahim Yar Khan (RYK).

The resolution moved by State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also condemned the incident and issued directions to bring the culprits to justice.

The resolution said that Islam and the constitution of Pakistan provide protection to the rights of non-Muslims. It said that this House also reaffirms the commitment to their protection.

Earlier, in his remarks, Ali Muhammad Khan said those behind the despicable incident have nothing to do with Islam and humanity. He said the entire Pakistani nation stands by the Hindu community in this hour of grief and sorrow.

Khan said the non-Muslims enjoy equal rights in Pakistan but regretted that the minorities in India are not safe from the Modi government’s oppression.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the attack on the temple and directed the Inspector General Police of Punjab to not only arrest the culprits but also look into the police negligence in this matter.

She said FIR has been registered and the suspects are being arrested.