SC orders quick arrest of those who ravaged Rahim Yar Khan temple

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has Friday ordered that not only the perpetrators behind vandalizing Hindu temple in Bhong be instantly arrested but made to pay for the rehabilitation of the Hindu worship place, ARY News reported.

In its Suo Moto notice taken yesterday against the ransacking of Rahim Yar Khan temple of Hindu community, the top court reprimanded the police SHO for arresting the eight-year-old kid and instructed the police to remove him from his post. What does a eight-year-old know of the religion, Chief Justice inquired, asking if the police dont have children of their own?

Those who incited the violence and conflict must also be held accountable, said the SC’s preliminary order on the proceedings the top court initiated on its own motion.

The apex court has ordered the authorities to wring the compensation for temple rehabilitation from the accused who plundered it.

Make sure such violence against Hindu community never repeats as the rampaging miscreants pose them threats of recurrence, SC said as it directed protection of the minority community.

Rejecting the progress report by Rahim Yar Khan commissioner, the SC ordered Punjab IG and the chief secretary to furnish a report within a week. It instruction a constitution of a village committee to oversee peace establishment in the region.

CJP takes suo moto of Hindu temple ransacking by frenzied Bhong mob

Just yesterday, Soon after the report of Hindu temple pillaging made round on social media drawing ire across the board, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed took yesterday a suo moto notice of the matter and arraigned the hearing for today.

The CJP summoned Punjab’s chief secretary and Inspector General of Police to appear before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the case.

Hindu temple vandalised in Rahim Yar Khan, govt vows action

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Rights tweeted from its official account that it is in touch with Rahim Yar Khan police to ensure action is taken against perpetrators.