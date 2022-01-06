NA session summoned on Jan 10 to give nod to mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to summon the National Assembly session on January 10 to get the Finance Amendment Bill 2021, also known as mini-budget, sail through the Lower House of the Parliament, ARY NEWS reported.

Detailing the passage of the bill, Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that the National Assembly session has been summoned on January 10 at 4:00 pm.

“The Finance amendment bill will be tabled during the session besides also a discussion on suggestions on the bill proposed by Senate,” he said and invited the opposition to take part in the legislation process.

He said that indulging in sloganeering would not help the opposition in improving the legislative process nor this could help them in creating hurdles for the government to pass the bill.

“Our doors are open for talks with the opposition on the legislation process,” he said.

On December 30, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government tabled Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 — or the mini-budget in the National Assembly for approval.

The Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 was tabled by Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the lower house amid protest by the opposition members.

Govt also tabled the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the assembly for approval. The house also adopted different resolutions extending various Ordinances for a period of 120 days.

