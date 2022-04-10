NA to elect new prime minister tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: With PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and PTI vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the run for the coveted post of the prime minister, the National Assembly will meet tomorrow (Monday) to elect the new leader of the House.

The NA Secretariat has issued a single-item ‘Orders of the Day’ for the session that will commence at 2pm.

“Election of the Prime Minister as required by Article 91 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with rule 32 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007,” it read.

Orders of the day for the meeting of the National Assembly to be held on Monday, the 11 th April, 2022 at 2.00 p.m.@appcsocialmedia @RadioPakistan @PTVNewsOfficial @PTV_Parliament pic.twitter.com/x8dsN6iSru — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) April 10, 2022

The nomination papers of Shehbaz, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, and PTI candidate Qureshi have been accepted. The PTI raised objections to Shehbaz’s nomination but these were rejected by the Speaker Office.

Qureshi’s counsel Babar Awan said that the opposition leader was nominated in corruption cases thus he was ineligible for the office of the premier.

“Shehbaz Sharif has been on bail in graft cases and objection over his nomination is 100 percent lawful,” Awan claimed.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was de-seated from the highest office of the country through the opposition-moved no-confidence motion in a session of the lower house of Parliament that ended in the early hours of Sunday after a full day of high drama.

