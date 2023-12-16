National aviation policy: Fees revised for various license categories

In a bid to ensure the stable presence of companies, the National Aviation Policy has revised fees associated with different air service license categories, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the updated aviation policy, an initial security deposit of Rs 100 million along with Rs 600 million paid-up capital has been made mandatory for the applicants seeking a passenger and cargo Regular Public Transport (RPT) License.

As per the latest aviation policy update, the applicants aspiring to obtain a tourism license have to pay the initial cash security deposit of Rs10 million along with the paid-up capital of Rs50 million.

Meanwhile, the applicants seeking Charter Service License Class – I are required to pay Rs50 million along with an initial cash security deposit of Rs10 million, furthermore, Charter Service License Class – II demands a hefty financial commitment, with a requirement of Rs100 million in paid-up capital and an initial cash security deposit of Rs20 million.

The policy further covers Aerial Work Licenses with Class – I requiring a substantial paid-up capital of Rs 20 million and an initial cash security deposit of Rs10 million, while Class – II requires a paid-up capital of Rs50 million with an initial cash security deposit of Rs10 million.

Similarly, Flying School Licenses Class – I demands Rs10 million in paid-up capital and Rs3 million initial cash security deposit, and Flying School Licenses Class – II demands Rs20 million in paid-up capital and Rs10 million initial cash security deposit.

The aviation policy indicates that the Ground School Licenses are subjected to a paid-up capital requirement of Rs 2 million and an initial cash security deposit of Rs 1 million.

Likewise, Private Air Operations Class – II mandates an initial cash security deposit of Rs 10 million, and Private Air Operations Class – I requires a Rs 5 million initial cash security deposit.