Pakistan unveils National Aviation Policy 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan has unveiled its National Aviation Policy 2023, setting a new limit for the imports of aircraft, ARY News reported on Monday.

Moreover, the fees for flying school and licence were also hiked. The Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority (DG CAA) has been granted powers for the licence cancellation.

Read Full Document: National Aviation Policy 2023

In November, the federal government divided the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into two separate entities.

According to the notification issued, the CAA has been divided into separate organisations; Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) and Civil Aviation.

Both the entities will be headed by separate heads, the notification stated.

The newly formed Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) will look after the affairs of the country’s airports, the notification stated.

Moreover, matters related to the airport system, flight landing approval, flight safety and other departments will be monitored by CAA.

In August, then Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique announced that the federal government approved the new National Aviation Policy -2023 to help reviving the national carrier and promoting public-private joint ventures.

The minister expressed the hope that under this new policy all missing aspects will be covered and private investors will be encouraged to invest in this sector, the state news agency reported.

He said that the policy will also help in the promotion of the domestic aviation industry, attract private investment for the management and development of new airports, increase facilities for passengers, improve consumers’ protection and encourage the aviation sector.

He said that privatization or public-private investment is the only option to improve the standard of the aviation sector in Pakistan as attracting international brands was not possible when the sector is working with limited resources.

He said that capturing the business of international brands is the need of the hours to increase business activities at the country’s airports to increase revenue generation.