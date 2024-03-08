National Party to support Zardari in presidential election

QUETTA: The National Party announced its support for Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election, ARY News reported.

The National Party’s spokesperson while confirming the development said that the party decided to support Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election after entering into an eight-point agreement with the PPP.

The spokesperson said that the National Party’s Senators and members Balochistan Assembly members would vote for Asif Ali Zardari on March 9.

He said in the eight-point agreement recovery of the missing persons and implementation of the eighteenth constitutional amendment in letter and spirit are included.

“National Finance Commission (NFC) award will be announced according to the constitution,” the spokesperson said. He added that it also agreed that Balochistan would be given a share of the revenue generated from the Gwadar port.

It was also agreed between the PPP and the Malik-Baloch-led National Party that all national highways of Balochistan need to be double-tracked.

Read More: MQM-P announces to vote for Zardari in presidential election

Earlier on Thursday, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced to vote for Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election.

MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced a joint media talk with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the new government’s main focus will be on Karachi.

“We will resolve issues of Karachi with joint efforts. Asif Ali Zardari as a President will take every possible measure for Karachi. We will also take steps at the local level,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the construction and development of Pakistan is their ‘first goal.