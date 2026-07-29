National Savings has launched a new digital application aimed at providing investors with easier access to their accounts and investment portfolios, as part of efforts to expand its online services.

According to an official announcement, the National Savings Digital App enables customers to check their account balances, review transaction histories, purchase digital investment products and download electronic account statements directly through their mobile devices.

The application also provides users with access to detailed information about their investments, allowing them to manage their portfolios without visiting a National Savings centre.

The organisation has encouraged customers to download the application from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, saying the platform is designed to offer a more convenient and secure way of managing investments.

National Savings has also advised customers seeking further assistance to contact its helplines or visit their nearest National Savings centre.

Earlier, National Savings revised profit rates on multiple investment schemes across the country, with increases ranging from 0.042 percent to 1.2 percent in key accounts, effective from June 10, 2026.

The revised profit rates are expected to benefit investors seeking stable, fixed-income opportunities. With better returns across key savings instruments, National Savings schemes remain a popular choice for low-risk investment in Pakistan.