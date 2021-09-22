National security conditional on economic stability, says NSA Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said Wednesday the economic stability and are interlinked on a deeper level and expressed the need to maintain ties with central asian republics, ARY News reported.

We need to better and further our relations with the central asian countries, Mooed Yusuf said today while addressing media.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan is resolute to transform Pakistan into a welfare state on the model of Medina, the NSA said. He adding that the first stage of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is regional connectivity.

Pakistan has fought a successful war on terror but the policies India has exercising are in not in favor of this region, NSA Moeed Yusuf said.

‘Fake emails from India behind cancellation New Zealand’s Pakistan tour’

Earlier today, federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said fake emails from India were behind the cancellation of New Zealand’s Pakistan tour.

Disclosing the facts behind NZ calling off the Pakistan tour, Fawad Chaudhry flanked by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan is facing fifth-generation warfare and tweets were posted from India to harm the revival of international cricket in the country.

Fawad said the news regarding the cancellation of Pakistan’s tour by NZ was received minutes before the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the SCO Sumit in Dushanbe.