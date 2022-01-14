Military security one aspect of National Security Policy: COAS Qamar Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said that the first-ever National Security Policy, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan today, will help safeguarding the national security of the country.

In an informal chat with the media during the launching ceremony, the army chief said that military security is one of the aspects of the national security policy.

“Formation of a comprehensive policy encompassing all features of the security is a commendable measure,” COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day launched the public version of the first-ever National Security Policy of Pakistan, emphasizing the need on improving the economy of the country so that they do not need to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose conditions may affect national security.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister lauded the national security division and said that the policy has brought clarity over national security challenges faced by the country.

He lauded the security forces for defending the homeland and said that they had rendered many sacrifices in the war against terror. “There are examples of multiple Muslim countries who remained unable to defend their territories,” he said.

The prime minister said that the security policy will pave the direction for the nation, bringing the state and public on the same path.

He lamented that previously no efforts were made to bring economic stability to the country leading the successive governments to reach out to the IMF. “IMF grants loans to the countries after they accept their conditions which somehow compromise their national security,” he said.

