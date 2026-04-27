NATO alliance, bruised by Trump, considers end to annual summits

WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS: NATO is considering ending its recent practice of holding annual ​summits, six sources told Reuters, a move that could avoid a potentially tense encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump in his final ‌year in office.

Trump’s administration has engaged repeatedly in scathing criticism of many of the U.S.-led defence alliance’s 31 other members, most recently berating some for not providing more assistance to U.S. military operations against Iran.

The frequency of NATO summits has varied over the alliance’s 77-year history but its leaders have met every summer since 2021 and will gather this year in the Turkish capital Ankara ​on July 7 and 8.

But some members are pushing to slow the tempo, a senior European official and five diplomats, all from NATO member countries, told ​Reuters.

NATO MEMBERS LOOKING FOR LESS DRAMA AND BETTER DECISIONS

One diplomat said the 2027 summit, to be held in Albania, would ⁠likely take place that autumn and NATO was considering not holding one at all in 2028 – the year of the U.S. presidential election and Trump’s final ​full calendar year in office.

Another said some countries were pushing to hold summits every two years, adding that no decision had been taken and Secretary General Mark Rutte would have ​the final say.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal NATO deliberations.

In response to a query from Reuters, a NATO official said: “NATO will continue to hold regular meetings of Heads of State and Government, and between summits NATO Allies will continue to consult, plan and take decisions about our shared security.”

Two of the sources mentioned Trump as a factor ​but several said broader considerations were at play.

Some diplomats and analysts have long argued that annual summits create pressure for eye-catching results that distracts from longer-term planning.

“Better to have ​fewer summits than bad summits,” said one diplomat. “We have our work cut out for us anyway, we know what we have to do.”

Another said the quality of discussions and decisions ‌was the ⁠true measure of alliance strength.

Palestinians are using war rubble to repave streets in Gaza.

TRUMP CASTS LONG SHADOW OVER NATO MEETINGS

Phyllis Berry, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, wrote: “Reducing high-profile summitry would allow NATO to get on with its business and dial down the drama that has marked many recent transatlantic encounters.”

In an article published on the think tank’s website last week, she noted that NATO held only eight summits during the decades of the Cold War. She described Trump’s first three NATO summits in his first term as “contentious events, dominated by his ​complaints about low allied defense spending”.

Last year’s ​summit in The Hague was also ⁠largely shaped by Trump’s demand that NATO members boost defence spending sharply to 5% of GDP – a target they accepted by agreeing to spend 3.5% on core defence and 1.5% on broader security-related investment. The mere fact that it ended without major ​drama was considered a success.