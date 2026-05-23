A disused platform of London’s ‌Charing Cross Tube station was transformed into a temporary military headquarters for a NATO wargame exercise this week ​involving hundreds of personnel from the United ​States, Britain, France and Italy.

The Ministry of Defence ⁠said on Friday the exercise had tested ​technologies and methods intended for real-world use if NATO ​were called on to defend its European allies.

It comes at a time of heightened tension between NATO and Russia ​over the war in Ukraine and as Moscow conducts ​major military drills, including nuclear exercises.

Images released by the MoD ‌showed ⁠uniformed personnel delivering briefings in front of temporary screens displaying military maps on a now-defunct Jubilee Line platform, last used by commuters more than ​25 years ago.

The ​exercise simulated ⁠a conflict in Estonia in which NATO’s Article 5 collective defence clause ​was triggered, requiring forces to respond to a ​threat ⁠on the alliance’s eastern flank.

Led by the UK-based Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, NATO’s rapid-reaction force, the ⁠drill tested ​how commanders could plan and ​direct operations involving up to 100,000 troops across land, sea ​and air.