‘I never wanted my son to…’: Nauman Ijaz

Seasoned actor Nauman Ijaz confessed that he never wanted his first-born son Zaviyar to become an actor, and even tried his best to stop him from entering showbiz.

During a conversation with a digital channel, veteran actor and father of a rising showbiz starlet, Nauman Ijaz admitted, “I tried my level best to stop my son from coming into media.”

He continued, “Surviving in this industry is not a joke. You have to go to war. I never wanted my son to become an actor but one fine morning he woke up and said this is what I want to do. It was written in his fate.”

When asked if he gave any acting lessons to Zaviyar, the ‘Mayi Ri’ actor said, “I never guided him because I’m not an actor at home, I’m a very ordinary person at home.”

Further speaking about younger generations, seeking shortcuts to success, the veteran advised them, “I have come across a lot of actors who want to be the next Naumaan Ijaz or anybody else, but what happened to those 35 years I have given to this industry? To reach a certain point, you have to endure the journey. Life is not a shortcut.”

“There is no such thing as a shortcut. You have to put in the work and take your time. What rises fast, comes down just as quickly. This is what I have seen,” he concluded.

Pertinent to note here that Zaviyar is among the most prominent new entrants in the showbiz industry. Within a short career span, he has successful projects like ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ to his credit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the veteran is currently ruling the TV screens with his impactful performance in the drama serial ‘Radd’, headlined by Sheheryar Munawar and Hiba Bukhari.

