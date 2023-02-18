I am a nepo-kid and I own it: Zaviyar Nauman

Rising showbiz starlet Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz addressed the nepotism debate and said he proudly ‘owns’ the nepo-kid tag.

In a recent interview with a digital channel, Zaviyar, first-born of veteran actor Nauman Ijaz, addressed the label given to him for being the son of the acclaimed thespian, and the pros and cons of coming from the showbiz family.

The actor said that being a child of a celebrity is both, a burden and a blessing, and comes with its fair share of pressure.

“I’m grateful for the love and respect that I get in the industry for being the son of Nauman Ijaz but I also want to carve out an identity of my own and get the same love and respect for my work,” ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor told the interviewer.

Speaking of nepotism, he added, “I get it, I understand the privilege I had to get the start which many crave for, but then again, I also had the pressure of fulfilling expectations people have of me.”

“So if I mess up, my fall is going to be huge, as compared to someone, who might get another chance,” Zaviyar continued.

“Yes I’m a nepo kid and I own it, but I’ll prove you wrong with my work,” the actor explained. “Why would I not want to do something which I’ve seen my father do for 40 years, that makes no sense at all. I believe, I’m here because people want to see me, therefore I’m not being cancelled and I’m getting work.”

“When they would not want to see me on screen I’ll go back to Canada,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zaviyar Nauman is currently winning love and acclaim for his performance in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Hania Aamir. He plays the parallel lead Areeb in the play.

Sidra Seher Imran wrote the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khalil, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Comments