‘Let’s not feel pity…’: Nausheen Shah silences single-shaming troll

Film and TV actor Nausheen Shah gave a befitting response to a social user who tried to bring her down with a single-shaming comment.

Nausheen Shah recently walked the ramp with acclaimed actor Saleem Mairaj for renowned couturier Ali Zeeshan at the annual bridal showcase. Dressed in a stunning blue and pink piece from his new collection, the celebrity looked breathtaking as a regal bride in the new pictures dropped on her Instagram handle.

While a number of fans showered their love on the Gram post with likes and compliments, a keyboard warrior dropped a rather nasty comment. “I do feel sorry for these actresses, many of them don’t get married and just keep modelling bridal dresses,” the person wrote.

Reacting to the mean comment, Shah penned, “Darling, please give us some space and let’s not feel pity for each other especially when we don’t know each other.”

“Getting married is not in anyone’s hand, it’s Allah who pairs people, thank you,” she shut the troll with grace.

On the work front, Nausheen Shah is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Dhoka’, headlined by Komal Meer, Affan Waheed, Agha Ali and Sanam Jung.

The Kashif Saleem directorial, written by Mehak Nawab, airs Monday to Friday at 9 p.m.

Moreover, she is soon to share the screen with A-list actors Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi and an ensemble cast in the latter’s comeback play, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, starting tonight on ARY Digital.

