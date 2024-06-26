web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

Nausheen Shah nearly wipes Instagram profile hours after requesting prayers

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Film and TV actor Nausheen Shah deleted all but only a few of her Instagram posts, hours after she requested prayers from her fans.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Actor Nausheen Shah turned to her Instagram stories on Tuesday evening, asking her followers to pray for her as she has been struggling with her mental health and going through anxiety and depression.

With a selfie video of herself from the car, which sees ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ actor with a hijab, she wrote, “I would request all my fans to pray for me. I’m going through anxiety and depression. I need prayers. Thank you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Soon after, Shah also wiped off all her posts except for a few pictures of her family, some religious messages and posts where she voiced her support for Palestine, amid the ongoing atrocities of Israel in Gaza.

Hawk-eyed fans also noticed that only a few photos of herself that the celebrity let stay on her wall, all spot Shah with her head covered with a scarf.

Notably, Shah is followed by nearly half a million social users on her official Instagram handle and thousands of her followers sent their prayers and well wishes to the actor.

‘Let’s not feel pity…’: Nausheen Shah silences single-shaming troll

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.