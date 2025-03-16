Naushki-Dalbandin Highway blast claims five lives

At least five persons were killed and ten others were injured in a blast near a bus on the Naushki-Dalbandin Highway in Balochistan on Sunday.

According to police officials, a bus travelling was targeted on the Naushki-Dalbandin Highway, resulting in the killing of five people, and injuries to ten others.

The injured and the bodies were moved to the hospital by the rescue teams after getting information.

Meanwhile, the Medical Superintendent of Mir Gul Khan Naseer Teaching Hospital in Noshki has declared an emergency to handle the situation.

Earlier, a policeman was killed and six others injured in a roadside blast in Quetta on Saturday.

Police said that the incident occurred on Barori Road in the Karani area. A vehicle of the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) was patrolling the area when the blast took place near it.

The blast left seven ATF personnel wounded, and they were rushed to a hospital where one security officer succumbed to his injuries.

It is worth mentioning here that a group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians. The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track and then took over around 400 passengers including women and children hostage.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffer Express were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives.