Naval chief calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy were discussed during the meeting, according to Prime Minister Office.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI at Islamabad today. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy were discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/RZRHQhkAvn — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 3, 2021

On October 10, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi had paid a visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi where he met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of professional interest came under discussion.

Read more: Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge of Pakistan Navy

October 7, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi had assumed command as the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) during a change of command ceremony held at PNS Zafar in Islamabad.

During the ceremony, outgoing CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi formally handed over the command of Pakistan Navy by presenting the traditional scroll to Admiral Niazi. The outgoing naval chief was also presented a guard of honour.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!