Minimize pollution risk! Navy chief orders MDRC amid ship grounding

KARACHI: Following the grounding of MV HENG TONG 77 cargo ship off Karachi harbour earlier this week, the Pakistan Navy has Saturday executed National Contingency Plan (Pollution) while assessing the developing situation on the coast, ARY News reported.

The Chief of the Naval Staff acts as a Chairman of ‘Pakistan Maritime Disaster Management Board (PMDMB). He ordered the subordinate board today the execution of the NCP and directed Tier -1 response elements readied “in order to minimize any possible risk of pollution from grounded Merchant Vessel”.

The Naval Chief has also ordered that Tier-2 response elements, across the board, be brought to 4 hours notice, a press statement read today.

Maritime Disaster Response Committee (MDRC) under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) has also been activated to review ongoing actions and future response options.

A meeting of the Maritime Disaster Response Committee (MDRC) was held at the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency headquarters today to review the situation of the grounded merchant ship.

The meeting was attended by Chairman KPT, DG PMSA, DG Ports and Shipping and representatives of the Provincial Govt and other maritime stakeholders.

“An elaborate plan was formulated to mitigate effects of any untoward incident which may pose grave environmental hazards due to possibility of oil leakage from the ship’s fuel tank,” the press statement read.