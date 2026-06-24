RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Wednesday emphasized that future wars will require a reassessment of traditional warfighting paradigms, coupled with the development of a technologically skilled and intellectually robust workforce, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Naval Chief made these remarks during his visit to the Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore, where he addressed participants of the 55th Pakistan Navy Staff Course.

According to the ISPR, Admiral Naveed Ashraf underscored that future wars necessitate a reappraisal of traditional warfighting paradigms, coupled with the development of a technologically adept and intellectually robust workforce.

He highlighted the evolving character of modern warfare and emerging maritime security challenges, emphasizing the need for adaptive strategies to address both conventional and non-conventional threats.

The Naval Chief reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve towards modernization, indigenization, and jointness, urging participants to enhance their strategic acumen and operational foresight.

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While dilating upon maritime challenges, Admiral Naveed Ashraf noted that the Indian Ocean Region remains fluid and contested, with shifting geopolitical dynamics and power rivalries impacting the regional security environment.

In his concluding remarks, the Naval Chief felicitated the participants on the successful completion of the PN Staff Course and advised them to uphold professionalism, analytical rigor, and innovation in their future assignments, the ISPR added.