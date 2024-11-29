Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife faces Rs850 crore notice

Former Indian cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu has received a legal notice of Rs850 crore over her claims about her cancer treatment.

The notice came days after the former Indian cricketer claimed that his wife recovered from stage 4 cancer due to a strict diet comprising natural remedies.

Now, India’s Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) has served a notice to his wife, over Navjot Singh Sidhu’s claims which caused an uproar on social media.

The CSS, in its notice, alleged that Navjot Singh Sidhu spread misinformation about cancer treatment as it demanded an apology from him within seven days.

Meanwhile, the body threatened legal action against the couple if the former Indian cricketer failed to prove his claims about the cancer treatment of his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu

CCS Convener Dr. Kuldeep Solanki mentioned the dangers of his claims, saying they could mislead cancer patients and jeopardise their health.

Following the notice, Navjot Singh Sidhu clarified his statement, saying that besides the natural remedies, his wife’s treatment included surgeries, chemotherapy, and hormonal therapy.

According to the former Indian cricketer, the remedies he referred to were a supplementary measure taken in consultation with doctors.

“I want to say that a doctor is like God to me, and doctors have always been my priority. Whatever we have done was done with the consultation of doctors in a collaborative process,” Sidhu said.

It is pertinent to note here that Navjot Kaur revealed her cancer diagnosis in March last year when her husband was in jail.

Kaur, a former member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, revealed her diagnosis in a series of tweets addressing her jailed husband, Singh.

“He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.