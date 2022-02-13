Nawabshah clash: Heirs of victims observe sit-in at National Highway

NAWABSHAH: Traffic remains suspended at the National Highway as the heirs of victims, who lost their lives in a clash between Bhund and Zardari clans in Nawabshah observe sit-in from the last 12 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Six people were killed in the Bhund-Zardari clans’ clash that erupted over ownership of the land. The protestors chanted slogans against the police and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the killing of their men and provision of justice.

Meanwhile, the protest has resulted in the closure of the National Highway and the traffic is being diverted to the Indus Highway, the police said.

Traffic coming from Punjab is being diverted to alternate routes via Moro Bridge, while traffic coming from Karachi is being diverted to Amri Bridge.

On Saturday, Senior Superintendent Police Ameer Saud Magsi told the media that 16 armed suspects have been arrested besides the recovery of a large cache of weapons from their possession.

Clash

A clash between two rival groups of Zardari and Bhund clans opened fire at each other over a land dispute.

According to the police, the rival tribes – Zardari and Bhund – opened fire at each other with heavy weapons that resulted in the martyred of SI Mirzapur Abdul Hameed Khoso and five other men.

On getting information, the police team reached the scene and arrested at least 16 people along with heavy weapons.

