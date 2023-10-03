Nawabshah: Mother of 11 marries father of 9 children in Jhol

NAWABSHAH: In a bizarre incident, a mother of eleven children got married to the father of nine children in Nawabshah, Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a 43-year-old woman, Rani Bhel and 45-year-old Chetan married in the court of Nawabshah’s Jhol area.

Rani, who is the mother of 11 children, said that her ex-husband threw her out of the house after Chetan gave her shelter.

Talking to the media, Chetan said that he had tied the knot with Rani in court and denied rumours of kidnapping her. Chetan also alleged that his in-laws are now threatening them with dire threats.

Rani Bhel said that her ex-husband along with her sons tortured her and threw her out of the house.

The newly married couple has appealed to the authorities concerned to provide them protection as they are receiving dire threats from their relatives.