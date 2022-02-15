Nawabshah protesters end sit-in after successful talks

NAWABSHAH: The participants of the Nawabshah sit-in have ended their protest after successful talks with the administration, ARY News reported.

Six people including the Station House Officer (SHO) were killed by armed men on a dispute over agricultural land between Zardari and Bhund clans.

The family members and the locals of the area were protesting for the past three days by placing the dead bodies on the National Highway in the Qazi Ahmed area. The sit-in continued for 52 hours and ended Monday night after the registration of FIR against the accused.

Central President of Sindh United Party (SUP) Syed Zain Shah along with SSP Shaheed Benazir Abad, Ameer Saud Magsi announced to end the sit-in after acceptance of the demand.

Clash

A clash between two rival groups of Zardari and Bhund clans opened fire at each other over a land dispute.

According to the police, the rival tribes – Zardari and Bhund – opened fire at each other with heavy weapons that resulted in the martyred of SI Mirzapur Abdul Hameed Khoso and five other men.

On getting information, the police team reached the scene and arrested at least 16 people along with heavy weapons.

