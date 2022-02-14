Nawabshah protesters refuse to end sit-in until arrest of killers

NAWABSHAH: The participants of the Nawabshah sit-in have refused to end their protest until the arrest of killers as the sit-in has entered the second day at the National Highway, ARY News reported on Monday.

The heirs have set up a camp in the middle of the road along with the bodies demanding the arrest of the armed men, who killed their men during Bhund-Zardari clans’ clash.

A large number of political and social personalities have joined the protest of the Bhund clan. SSP Amir Saud Magsi reached the protesting camp and held negotiations to end the sit-in. The protestors said they will not end the protest until the registration of the case and arrest of the main culprits.

SSP Magsi vowed to provide justice to the affected Bhund clan and added all the legitimate demands of the protestors would be met.

Six people were killed in the Bhund-Zardari clans’ clash that erupted over ownership of the land.

Meanwhile, the protest has resulted in the closure of the National Highway and the traffic is being diverted to the Indus Highway, the police said.

On Saturday, Senior Superintendent Police Ameer Saud Magsi told the media that 16 armed suspects have been arrested besides the recovery of a large cache of weapons from their possession.

Clash

A clash between two rival groups of Zardari and Bhund clans opened fire at each other over a land dispute.

According to the police, the rival tribes – Zardari and Bhund – opened fire at each other with heavy weapons that resulted in the martyred of SI Mirzapur Abdul Hameed Khoso and five other men.

On getting information, the police team reached the scene and arrested at least 16 people along with heavy weapons.

