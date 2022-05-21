Nawabshah: Three killed, 30 injured as burn turns turtle

NAWABSHAH: At least three persons were killed and 30 others were injured as a passenger bus turned turtle in Nawabshah in the wee hours of Saturday.

The ill-fated bus was going to Punjab’s Thall from Karachi when it overturned at Mehran Highway in Nawabshah due to over-speeding, killing three persons and injuring nearly three dozen others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to People’s Hospital Nawabshah.

Earlier this month, at least 12 people – including 11 members of the same family – were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a fatal road accident near Kot Ladha town of Gujranwala district.

According to Rescue 1122, two passenger vans collided with a dumper parked beside the road. The passenger vans were travelling to Gujranwala from Sargodha.

The victims include women and children. Five of the eight people injured are in critical condition.

Those who died in the accident include Muhammad Aslam, Gulzar son of Faqir Muhammad, Ilyas son of Ghulam Haider, Hoorain Fatima daughter of Sohail, Munawar Bibi wife of M Yousaf, Asiya Bibi wife of M Asif, Asima Bibi wife of Shahzad, Khalida Bibi wife of M Sohail, Fouzia Bibi daughter of M Younas, Haleema Bibi wife of M Aslam.

