‘Bad experiences I’ve had are with…’: Nawal Saeed opens up on professional jealousy among co-stars

By Web Desk
Showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed opened up on the few bad work experiences of her career and recalled when co-actors gave her a tough time.

In a recent chat show outing on a private news channel, Nawal Saeed addressed her bad experiences and professional jealousy among female co-actors.

When asked about the male actors, whom she had shared the screen with in the past and would repeatedly want to work with them again, the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor replied, “My experiences with male co-stars are generally good. I recently worked with Haris [Waheed] and I really liked working with him. We were working collaboratively, holding discussions with ease.”

“Shahroz is nice, Zahid is nice. There are many. The few bad experiences I’ve had are with female co-actors,” she candidly added.

 

When probed further about the instances of bad experiences with female co-stars, Saeed refused to name a particular person, but shared, “Sometimes you hear that while casting, some actors bring up your name…If there’s a story with two women, an actor will say you should cast somebody else other than Nawal.”

“Sometimes, they’ll go up to the makeup artist and ask if Nawal wears a wig, or would ask if there are any secret makeup products,” Saeed recalled. “But I truly feel it’s not about the looks, but the personality, and how you feel about people, and your energy, which reflects way before you actually speak.”

On the work front, Nawal Saeed is currently receiving praise for her portrayal of Gulzaib in the mega serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, headlined by Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan.

The ensemble cast of the play also features Raza Talish, Haris Waheed, Mariyam Nafees, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

