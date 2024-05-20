Nawal Saeed  bids farewell to Gulzaib, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’

Actor Nawal Saeed bid farewell to her much-loved character Gulzaib after the second-last episode of the mega-serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ aired on Saturday.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, Nawal Saeed said goodbye to her latest on-screen character Gulzaib of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, expressing her gratitude towards all the love from the audience, for her work.
With an eight-visual gallery, featuring BTS of the project with her co-star Haris Waheed, the actor captioned, “Ciao, reciprocating all the love,” followed by the hashtags of her character and drama’s name.
Further, she also thanked Waheed, director Qasim Ali Mureed, writer of the serial Rida Bilal and producer Sana Shahnawaz for making the project a memorable one.
Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and praising comments for her on-screen performance.
Notably, Saeed essayed Gulzaib, a factory worker and wife of Tabraiz Shah [Haris Waheed] in the play, headlined by A-list actors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan. In the latest episode, she shot dead her current husband Tabraiz, to avenge the murder of her ex-husband, Aamir [Saqib Sumeer].
Apart from Saeed, the ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.
‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ will air its much-anticipated finale on Friday, only on ARY Digital.
