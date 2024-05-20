Nawal Saeed  bids farewell to Gulzaib, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’

Actor Nawal Saeed bid farewell to her much-loved character Gulzaib after the second-last episode of the mega-serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ aired on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, Nawal Saeed said goodbye to her latest on-screen character Gulzaib of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, expressing her gratitude towards all the love from the audience, for her work.

With an eight-visual gallery, featuring BTS of the project with her co-star Haris Waheed, the actor captioned, “Ciao, reciprocating all the love,” followed by the hashtags of her character and drama’s name.

A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

Further, she also thanked Waheed, director Qasim Ali Mureed, writer of the serial Rida Bilal and producer Sana Shahnawaz for making the project a memorable one.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and praising comments for her on-screen performance.

Notably, Saeed essayed Gulzaib, a factory worker and wife of Tabraiz Shah [Haris Waheed] in the play, headlined by A-list actors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan. In the latest episode, she shot dead her current husband Tabraiz, to avenge the murder of her ex-husband, Aamir [Saqib Sumeer].

Apart from Saeed, the ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ will air its much-anticipated finale on Friday, only on ARY Digital.

