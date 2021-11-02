Nawal Saeed celebrates birthday, pictures go viral

Actor Nawal Saeed recently celebrated her birthday and its pictures have been making rounds on the internet.

Here are some of Nawal Saeed’s birthday pictures that went viral.

She had at least 762,000 followers on Instagram. She keeps the fans updated about her projects and photoshoots.

Nawal Saeed had received praise for her impressive work in the ARY Digital serial Faryaad. She played the role of Anum in the drama.

Nawal Saeed, in an interview, disclosed how she keeps her hair beautiful and nourished.

The Faryaad actor mentioned that she relies on home remedies and applies hair oil sometimes, adding that she also applies aloe vera gel and yoghurt as advised by her mother.

She mentioned that she used to have long hair but it got damaged and short due to the constant use of blow dryers for drama shootings.

“I try to take care of my hair as much as possible so that it doesn’t get damaged or result in hair loss,” she said.

