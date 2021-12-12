Nawal Saeed off to Dubai, pictures go viral

Actor Nawal Saeed is spending leisure time in Dubai and her latest pictures are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The three-picture gallery on Instagram sees the Faryaad star smiling and posing for the pictures on a beach.

‘Oh sand, you and I make one,” the celebrity wrote as its caption.

The viral pictures have got more than 50,000 likes and counting.

The celebrity takes to her social media account. She has more than 800,000 followers on her Instagram profile.

Earlier, Nawal Saeed shared the clicks of her photoshoot in which she was wearing a black outfit. The photo gallery got thousands of likes from the users of the picture and video-sharing social media application.

The 23-year-old has received praise for her stellar performance in Faryaad, where she played the role of Anam.

She worked in the film Bhabhi Nazar Laga Dengi.

The actor revealed the secrets of keeping her hair nourished and beautiful.

She said that she uses hair oil, adding that she is dependent on home remedies. She admitted to using yoghurt as advised by her mother along with Aloe Vera gel.

Nawal Saeed admitted that she used to have long hair but it got short and damage due to continuous use of blow dryers for the shooting of her dramas.

“I try to take care of my hair as much as possible so that it doesn’t get damaged or result in hair loss,” she said.

