‘Winter is coming…’: Nawal Saeed’s photo dump is a hit on social media

Showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed got a thumbs-up from her millions of followers on her latest viral pictures dump.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Nawal Saeed treated her millions of followers with some beautiful pictures of herself with winter vibes, clicked during her international trips to chilly regions.

“Winter.is.coming,” she wrote in the caption of the monochromatic, seven-photo dump, flaunting a variety of chic winter looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

Earlier this week, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor also published a throwback two-picture gallery of herself, probably from her latest trip to Turkey. “Does the process know that we are trusting it?” Saeed asked in the caption of the post.

Millions of her fans in the social sphere showered their love on the now-viral posts with likes and compliments for the celebrity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

It should be mentioned here that Saeed is among the most promising new actors in the showbiz industry. She has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit.

Moreover, the actor also enjoys great popularity online, where she frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects as well as sneak peeks of her entrepreneurial venture and trips to exotic locations.

‘Focus on cricket’: Nawal Saeed calls out national cricketers sliding into DMs