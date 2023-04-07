Nawal Saeed recalls ‘gold’ days in the Insta post

The showbiz diva Nawal Saeed reminisced about her gold hair days in the latest post going viral on social media.

The ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor treated her million followers on the photo and video sharing application with a throwback picture on Thursday. “Long lost gold days,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

The celebrity dressed in a black, wrapped lace top, reminisced her good old hair days of a luscious blonde mane, which she sported before going darker in December last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

The viral picture received thousands of likes from her followers on the gram, many of which also dropped lovely compliments for the fashionista in the comments section.

It should be mentioned here that Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors in the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor also enjoys great popularity online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

She frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations on her social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saeed has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit. Moreover, the celebrity is also an entrepreneur and launched her clothing line called ‘Lace for Grace’.

