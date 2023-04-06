Shahroz Sabzwari’s new picture has netizens in awe

The latest picture of his baby Zahra Shahroz shared by doting father Shahroz Sabzwari has left netizens in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor treated his million followers on the photo and video sharing application with a fresh glimpse of his 8-months old daughter.

“Joy,” Sabzwari wrote in the caption of the adorable click with a chick emoji. The Insta post received love from his massive fanbase and showbiz fraternity in the form of likes and heartwarming comments for the father-daughter duo.

In other news, the actor is currently in Makkah to perform Umrah with his better half, supermodel Sadaf Kanwal. The couple simultaneously shared pictures and videos from their pilgrimage on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that celebrity couple, Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal welcomed their first child, daughter Syeda Zahra Sabzwari in August last year. The baby girl is first for Sadaf, and second for Shahroz, who is father to Nooreh, with his ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf.

Kanwal and Sabzwari tied the knot on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony, following the latter’s separation from his ex-wife.

