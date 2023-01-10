Sadaf Kanwal shares recent glimpse of baby Zahra: See pic

The latest picture of celebrity kid Zahra Shahroz shared by doting mum Sadaf Kanwal is viral on social media.

On Monday night, supermodel Sadaf Kanwal treated her Insta fam with the latest picture of her five-month-old daughter, Syeda Zahra Shahroz, on the feed. The celebrity did not write any long captions on the photo and video sharing application except for a bunch of emojis to reflect the mood.

The aww-dorable snap clicked in the back seat of a car sees Kanwal, dressed in what looks like a tan overcoat, protectively holding her child, Zahra. The munchkin looked cute as a button in her pink outfit as she cuddled with a matching blanket.

The picture went viral on social media and received love and heart-melting comments for the mother-daughter duo from thousands of social users including the showbiz fraternity.

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari also showered love on his wife and daughter, and wrote, “Life,” with a heart sticker in the comments section.

Sadaf Kanwal speaks about life with daughter Zahra

It is pertinent to mention here that actor Shahroz Sabzwari and supermodel Sadaf Kanwal tied the knot in May 2020 in an intimate nikah ceremony and welcomed their first child, daughter Syeda Zahra in August last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal) To note, Zahra is the first child for Sadaf and the second for the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ star, who shares a daughter Nooreh with ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf.

