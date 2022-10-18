Sadaf Kanwal speaks about life with daughter Zahra

In her recent outing at ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, supermodel and actor Sadaf Kanwal spoke about her life after being a mother to Zahra Shahroz.

New mommy of showbiz, Sadaf Kanwal along with her aunt and veteran actor Nida Mumtaz appeared in the latest episode of ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, hosted by Nida Yasir.

In her first screen outing after being a mother, ‘Apni Apni Love Story’ actor spoke about her pregnancy experience and life after the birth of Zahra.

The celebrity said that her life changed after giving birth to Zahra and it is a different feeling altogether. “I’ve grown a whole lot of respect for all mothers including mine and now I call my mother every single day to check on her if she is doing fine,” Sadaf told the host.

‘Fraud’ actor – paternal aunt to Sadaf – mentioned at a point in the show that Sadaf was the cutest child of their family.

During another segment, the celebrity mom recalled that her father, who passed away a few years ago, was the first person she remembered after giving birth to her first child.

It is pertinent to mention that actor Shahroz Sabzwari and supermodel Sadaf Kanwal tied the knot in May 2020 in an intimate nikah ceremony and welcomed their first child, daughter Syeda Zahra earlier this year.

