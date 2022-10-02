‘Love is in the air’: Nawal Saeed’s latest pictures go viral

The latest picture gallery of showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed is viral across social media sites.

On her account on the photo and video sharing application, Saturday, the ‘Dil-Veeran’ star shared a new picture gallery on the feed. “Receiving,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery with praying hands emoji.

The viral snaps see Nawal Saeed posing in front of the sea and the picturesque blue sky. The celebrity kept the look super casual with a top knot and wore a pair of blue denim and a black-white printed top, for what looked like a day out.

The snaps garnered a stellar response from her huge fanbase on the social platform, with thousands of likes in addition to numerous complimenting comments for the celeb.

Have a peek at the comments section of the Instagram post.

Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors of the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor also enjoys great popularity online.

She frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations on social media.

On the professional front, Nawal Saeed was last seen with Shehroz Sabzwari in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Dil-e-Veeran’. She played Minhal in the serial.

