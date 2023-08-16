Nawal Saeed’s heartwarming post goes viral

Actress Nawal Saeed, who has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry in a short space of time, shared a video of her Turkey visit and it is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed her roaming the streets of Bodrum. The actress visited exotic and recreational spots.

She said Bodrum makes her “heart skip a beat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

“From having fresh strawberries all day, wearing backpacks like fanny packs, loving dogs without any attached renunciations, hearing the saxophone which sounded like odes to my ears, to finally being at war and peace as if there was no better dichotomy! 🫶🏾 Oh Bodrum you make my heart skip a beat,” she wrote.

Her Turkey visit post won social media. The users complimented the visuals with heartwarming remarks.

Nawal Saeed is a social media sweetheart, boasting over a million followers. She drops elegant visuals of her life happenings.

Related – Nawal Saeed debuts new look with latest post

The actress recently mesmerized netizens with pictures of her in a green kurta. The celebrity dropped jaws with her purple kurta pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

The actress penned a sweet birthday wish to her father Saeed Ahmed on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

On the acting front, Nawal Saeed made her television debut in 2017. She has starred in hit serials ‘Faryaad,’ ‘Dil-e-Veeran‘ and telefilm ‘Bhabhi Nazar Laga Dengi.’