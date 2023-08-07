Nawal Saeed debuts new look with latest post

Actress and model Nawal Saeed, who has starred in hit dramas over the years, flaunted her new hairstyle via her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram.

She shared two picture galleries of her latest hairstyle on her account. The actress’ posts got thousands of likes from Instagram users.

They praised the pictures and her latest look via likes and heartwarming comments.

With one million Instagram followers, the ‘Faryaad‘ star is one of the most popular Pakistani stars on the visual-sharing platform. She uses the platform to share pictures and videos of her happenings with fans and admirers.

Previously, the celebrity turned heads with pictures of her in a red kurta. The veteran star broke the internet by sharing clicks that flaunted Western glam.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Nawal Saeed has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit.