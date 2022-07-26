Nawal Saeed’s latest pictures are a hit on social media

Actor Nawal Saeed shared her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

Dil-e-Veeran actor wore a beige top. She donned a black coat and pants for the photoshoot. The viral pictures of the Faryaad actor got thousands of likes on Instagram.

Here’s what social media had to say about them.

“Looking so beautiful 🙂”

“You’re so heavenly gorgeous 😍”

“So beautiful 😍”

“Yar ap tu sab se piari actress hain (You are the most beautiful actress) 💕💗”

“Royal Queen 👸😍❤💕✨”

Nawal Saeed has millions of followers on Instagram. It makes her one of the most popular showbiz stars on the visual-sharing social media platform.

She posts pictures and videos of herself, family moments and professional work. Previously, she posted pictures of her Turkey trip that were a hit.

The talented actor is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial Dil-e-Veeran with Shehroz Sabzwari. They play the roles of Minhal and Haider in the unconventional drama whose story dives into the lives of two lovebirds.

The supporting cast of the play includes Hasan Khan, Seemi Pasha, Rashid Farooqui, Shehryar Zaidi, Sabiha Hashmi, Faraz Farooqui, Hina Rizvi, Shaista Jabeen, Mehrun Nisa and Anoosha.

Comments