Nawaz gives PML-N green signal on no-trust motion plan: sources

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and informed him about today’s development took place in meeting with PPP leaders, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to sources within PML-N, the opposition leader telephoned PML-N supremo and took him into confidence over political matters discussed with former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in a meeting held at the latter’s Model Town residence.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif has given go-ahead to his party leadership to go for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif has also summoned the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on February 7 on the advice of his brother Nawaz Sharif.

READ: PPP ANNOUNCES LONG MARCH TOWARDS ISLAMABAD ON FEB 27

Moreover, according to sources, Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and took him into confidence over a meeting held with the PPP leadership.

Both leaders agreed over calling a PDM session soon to finalise an anti-govt strategy.

Earlier today, PPP and PML-N agreed over using all legal, constitutional options to oust the PTI-led federal government.

Read More: PPP, PML-N AGREE ON JOINT STRATEGY FOR 2023 ELECTIONS

Addressing a press conference alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said the huddle discussed in detail about bringing a “no-confidence motion against the prime minister”.

“There were different opinions within PML-N on the no-trust motion issue,” he said, adding that the final decision regarding no-confidence motion would be made in the next few days after discussing it with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Comments