Nawaz Sharif will contest upcoming general elections: Asif

LAHORE: The three-time Prime Minister (PM) and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif is fit and will contest in the general election 2024, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the senior member of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that the PML-N Supremo is healthy and will surely contest in the upcoming general elections in Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif while answering a question, stated that everyone [political parties] will be granted a level playing field during the general election.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after, the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the ECP submitted the record of meeting with the president.