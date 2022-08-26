Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari among others booked under penal laws

PESHAWAR: Former President Asif Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others have been booked under penal laws at a police station in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the case was registered under penal laws on the complaint of additional assistant commissioner revenue Munir Ahmed at Cantt police station in DI Khan.

Besides, Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Safdar and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill were also booked in the case under penal laws.

Cases have been registered in the country against politicians across the divide with sedition cases being filed against Imran Khan and his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill while Punjab and KP governments have also registered terrorism cases against their opponents.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against Interior Minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of common citizen Shahkaz Aslam.

According to the FIR’s content, Sanaullah blatantly targeted honorable judiciary and government officials in 2021.

On Thursday, Imran Khan was granted bail from the anti-terrorism court until September 01 in a case filed under terrorism charges for threatening a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

