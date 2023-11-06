Nawaz, Zardari hold talks on ‘economic, political situation’

KARACHI: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday held their first telephonic conversation after the former’s arrival in Pakistan from self-exile in London, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that Asif Zardari congratulated the three-time prime minister on his return to Pakistan after spending four years in London in self-exile.

While discussing the country’s political and economic situation, both leaders agreed to hold a meeting soon.

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari also expressed resolve to provide relief to the people amid the inflation.

It is to be mentioned here that the PML-N has announced that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has started political activities. He also held a meeting with the senior party leadership at the PML-N secretariat.

According to reports Nawaz Sharif will hold various political meetings and lead the party’s election campaign.

Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan on October 21 after four years of self-imposed exile in London.

The former prime minister reached Lahore’s historic Minar-e-Pakistan monument, the venue for a grand rally of the PML-N to welcome the former premier, in a helicopter after landing in Lahore from Islamabad.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar accompanied the former premier on the trip to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.