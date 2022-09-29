Nawaz Sharif begins legal consultation for ‘safe’ return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has started consultations with his legal team to ensure his “safe” and earliest return to Pakistan from London, ARY News reported on Thursday citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that PML-N supreme has issued directives to his legal team to finalise all legal matters for his return to Pakistan.

In a conversation with his colleagues, Nawaz greeted Maryam Nawaz on acquittal in the Avenfield case. “The case against me and Maryam Nawaz was based on politics,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif said he wants to go to Pakistan soon as it is difficult to stay outside the country for even a day.

The development comes after Islamabad High Court (IHC) today acquitted PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar in Avenfield reference case.

It has been learnt that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country before General Elections in Pakistan.

Sources say the PML-N legal team will move the court for bail before the arrest of Nawaz Sharif and after confirmation of bail, he will appear before the court for permanent bail.

Last week, the PML-N supremo moved accountability court for relief in corruption cases under NAB Amendments Ordinance 2022.

