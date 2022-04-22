Seat adjustment formula: Nawaz, Bilawal set to meet again

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold another meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Friday, ARY News reported.

Well-informed sources told ARY News that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will give a final touch to ‘electoral alliance’ agreement for future general elections.

The sources said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has floated a seat adjustment proposal for next general elections during his meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday.

They said Bilawal Zardari had proposed that if the PML-N made an electoral alliance with the PPP in Punjab, then his party would make a similar alliance with the PML-N in urban areas of Sindh in next general elections.

The PPP had sought the support of PML-N on 10 NA and 20 PA seats in Punjab, sources say, adding that in return, PPP will support PML-N on 5 NA seats in urban Sindh.

Today’s meeting will also give a final touch to seat adjustment formula in Sindh and Balochistan, they said.

BILAWAL BHUTTO LEAVES FOR LONDON TO MEET NAWAZ SHARIF

PPP has also offered PML-N for electing finance minister Miftah Ismail as senator from Sindh, sources told ARY News.

During yesterday’s meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Nawaz Sharif on toppling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government. They also exchanged views on the current political situation of the country.

Both politicians aimed to work with mutual understanding and consensus on the political moves. The meeting was also attended by PPP’s Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

