Nawaz Sharif calls for preserving Murree’s historical significance

MURREE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed displeasure about the state of Murree, describing it as a “jungle of concrete”, ARY News reported.

He passed these remarks while co-chairing a meeting with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz regarding development works in Murree.

Nawaz Sharif said that the construction of hotels and buildings on landslide points poses significant dangers. He also lamented the past focus on ‘revenue generation’ which he said destroyed the ancient beauty of historical buildings.

Nawaz Sharif stressed the importance of preserving the natural charm and historical significance of Murree.

Nawaz Sharif also hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking action to remove illegal buildings in Murree. “This move aims to restore the balance between development and the preservation of the city’s natural beauty,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz sought a comprehensive plan for development works in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to boost the development of Murree. She also passed directives to ban the use of plastic in Murree and other tourist places.

During the meeting, it was also decided to establish a state-of-the-art hospital in Murree for which a suitable site was discussed. A water supply scheme has also been approved which aimed at bringing water from the river Jhelum to Murree.

The meeting co-chaired by Nawaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz also decided to ensure sufficient parking spaces in the city. The matters related to the demolition of illegal buildings, banning vehicle entry, and activation of bus stands were also discussed.