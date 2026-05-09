Nawaz Sharif calls for public relief amid petrol price increase

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif on Saturday called for relief measures for the public during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, amid recent increases in petrol prices.

The federal government has raised the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel, adding to the financial burden on citizens.

According to sources, the meeting was held at Jati Umra, Raiwind, and was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting reviewed the country’s overall political and economic situation. Sources said Ishaq Dar briefed Nawaz Sharif on the reasons behind the recent increase in petroleum prices.

Nawaz Sharif urged the need to reduce public hardship and provide relief to citizens after the price hike. He also directed that measures should be taken to protect lower-income groups from inflationary pressure.

He further said that there should be a unified policy at the federal and Punjab levels aimed at resolving public issues and reducing difficulties faced by citizens.

Sources added that discussions were also held on political strategies for the upcoming elections in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting was also briefed on Pakistan’s behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts regarding US-Iran talks.

Read More: Petrol price in Pakistan— May 09, 2026

A day earlier, the government increased the price of petrol by Rs14.92 per litre, taking it to Rs414.78 per litre. High-speed diesel was also raised by Rs15 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs414.58 per litre.

The government has issued an official notification confirming the latest increase in petroleum prices. This marks the fourth revision in fuel prices since the Iran conflict began impacting global oil markets.