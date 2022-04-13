‘Nawaz Sharif can be treated in Pakistan now’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Javed Latif has given a unique logic for Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is currently in London after getting bail on medical grounds from Pakistani courts.

According to details, Javed Latif has said that doctors have told Nawaz Sharif that doctors are providing proper treatment in Pakistan nowadays and there is no epidemic.

He said that of course doctors can treat PML-N supremo in Pakistan now and hoped that he will return to Pakistan after Eid.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif to get diplomatic passport

On Tuesday it emerged that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had directed the interior ministry to issue a diplomatic passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif after assuming charge of his office got a briefing from the diplomatic staff about the issuance of a passport to the PML-N supremo. Pakistan’s mission in London was directed to issue diplomatic passports to the former prime minister and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

However, the diplomatic staff said only Elder Sharif can be issued a diplomatic passport, not Ishaq Dar, on which PM Shehbaz Sharif directed to issue a normal Pakistani passport to Dar.

Comments