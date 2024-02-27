Nawaz Sharif chairs PML-N meeting to ‘finalise Punjab cabinet’

LAHORE: Three-time prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired the party’s consultative meeting to finalise the Punjab cabinet in the first phase, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Well-placed sources said Nawaz Sharif chaired PML-N’s meeting to finalise the 16-member Punjab cabinet in the first phase.

Initially, appointments of the law, information, finance and food ministers came under discussion.

Maryam Nawaz became Punjab’s first-ever female chief minister on Monday after she gained over 220 votes from the provincial assembly.

Her opponent, Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) candidate Rana Aftab Aftab Ahmad, received zero (0) votes due to the boycott.

Governor Balighur Rehman administered an oath to Maryam Nawaz Sharif as the chief minister. The newly sworn-in chief minister was given a guard of honour upon her arrival at the Punjab CM House.

Maryam Nawaz debuted in parliamentary politics last Friday (February 23) when she was sworn in as a member of the Punjab Assembly, the legislature that previously elected her father and uncle, Shehbaz Sharif, as chief ministers.