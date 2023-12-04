Nawaz Sharif chairs PML-N Parliamentary Board meeting

LAHORE: Former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif Monday chaired the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary Board meeting ahead of the general elections 2024, ARY News reported, quoting party’s sources.

According to details, Nawaz Sharif is conducting interviews for the candidates willing to contest general elections 2024 from Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal today.

The sources said the interviews scheduled for the candidates willing to contest on two NA and three Punjab assembly seats have been adjourned.

Following his return to Pakistan from England, the former prime minister and PML-N supremo has become active ahead of the General Elections 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after, the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the ECP submitted the record of meeting with the president.